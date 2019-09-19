Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Aerobics
The Town of Kingstree Parks and Recreation will have aerobics every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call Toma’yia Green at (843) 355-7789.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Library Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Library Events
Williamsburg Friends of the Library are sponsoring the following events:
September 21, Davetria Bettard, book presentation, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
October 19, Vital Aging, Quilt Show, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Empowerment Conference
The Total Woman’s Women’s Empowerment Conference will be held from October 11 to October 12, at The Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, 1801 South Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Registration is open through Friday, September 27. The speakers will be Joan D. Hampton CEO, The Total Woman Teaching Series Facilitator and Chasity Pendergrass, City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Specialist. Conference registration rates and information are available. Contact the hotel at (843) 946-6400.
Mental Health Awareness Seminar
Life and Hope will present a mental health awareness seminar, Girl Talk: Releasing Anxiety and Embracing Mental Health on Saturday, September 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church Fellowship Hall, 608 S. Ron McNair Blvd., Lake City. This is a free event but you must register to attend. All young women, 12 and up are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided. The speaker will be Donya Wallace, LPC, NCC, a licensed professional counselor. Register today at Bit.Iy/GirlTalkSC. For more information call (843) 256-6726. The host will be Breakthrough Coach Mary Pinckney.
Book Signing
The Williamsburg County Friends of the Library is hosting the Rev. Levern O. Brown on September 11. He is a Williamsburg County resident and will be presenting his first published book, “Carolina Preacher Tales.” Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing. Join them in support for this talented author for his literary endeavors. The public is invited and there is no charge to attend.
Silent Auction
Caring and Sharing will be having a Silent Auction on Saturday, September 28, at the Hemingway First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is accepting items to put in the silent auction. Items and gifts donated are tax deductible, and you will be given a tax donation letter for your gift. If you would like for your gift to be picked up or need help with delivering gifts or items, you may call Carl Harmon at (843) 933-2665 or Sara Huggins at (843) 344-2827. Additionally, pileau and sweets will be available during the auction for purchase.
Library Meeting
Williamsburg County Clemson/SC State Extension Advisory Council will have a meeting on Thursday, September 12, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Extension Office, located at 9 Courthouse Square, Kingstree, beside the Williamsburg County Courthouse. Please RSVP to Carly Smith at (843) 355-6106 ext. 111, where you can leave a voicemail or email carly2@clemson.edu by Friday, September 6.
Meeting
The Tomlinson Alumni, Inc. Board meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department Boardroom, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. Board members and any other graduates or attendees of Tomlinson High School are reminded and welcome to attend on Monday, September 9.
Reception
Join the Lake City Concert Series for a wine and hors’ doeuvres reception to celebrate its opening concert featuring the ever popular Palmetto Mastersingers. This group was formed in 1981, by the late Dr. Arpad Darazs, of the University of South Carolina, to promote the male chorus repertoire beyond the college walls. They have performed at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, The White House, Carnegie Hall, the National Cathedral in Washington, and St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, to name a modest few. The reception will be held Thursday, September 26, at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 at the National Bean Market.
Night of Song
Ruth McCormack McDaniel is coming back to Lake City for, “A Night of Song” drawing from her background of Classical, Musical Theatre and more. There will be a smorgasbord of music to sample on Thursday, November 14, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Equally at home as singer, pianist, performer, or director, she has spent as much time on the stage or in front of the orchestra. She is happy to welcome special guest Mack McDougal on this program.
Pig Pickin’ Parade
Come one come all bands, businesses, churches, individuals, military, organizations, schools and veterans. The Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Parade will be held Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Contact the Kingstree Town Hall, at (843) 355-8156 for information. Entry is free. Line up will begin at 9 a.m. at the Old Tomlinson School located at Tomlinson and Lexington streets. The parade will proceed down Lexington Avenue, right turn onto Main Street, left turn onto South Academy Street, and end at Short Street.
Breast Cancer Walk/Rally
The fourth annual Beating Out Breast Cancer Walk/ Rally to raise awareness and support in the fight against Breast Cancer/Cancers will be held Saturday, October 5, at 8 a.m. at the Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Boulevard, Kingstree. Prayer and warm-up begin at 7:30 a.m., walk at 8 a.m. and rally to follow with the annual Balloon Release following the rally. For more information call Jamella Hanna at (843) 230-2016; Yashate Pendergrass at (843) 356-3374; Kerry Wilson at (803) 862-2367; or email beatoutbreastcancer@gmail.com. Proceeds will be used for future educational awareness and to assist cancer fighters.
Community Bag Program
Kingstree High School (KHS) has been selected to be a part of the BI-LO Store Community Bag Program. This program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment. For the month of September, each time a $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at the BI-LO store located in Kingstree, $1 will be donated to Kingstree High School unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag. This is a great way to raise awareness, support the environment, and raise funds for the cause. Please help KHS make this fundraiser a success by purchasing a community bag during the month of September. To learn more about this program, please visit seg.bags4mycause.com.
College Application Day
Kingstree High School will celebrate College Application Day on the West Campus on September 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is for 12th grade seniors only. Parents, community leaders, and other stakeholders are cordially invited.
Meeting
The Williamsburg County Library Board of Trustees will have a board meeting on Tuesday, September 24, at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Library, 215 N. Jackson St., Kingstree.
WEOC Meeting
The annual meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held September 24, at 7 p.m. at Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Administrative Office located 1261 Hwy 501 East, Suite B, Conway. The public is welcome to attend the meeting.
Vital Aging Meeting
Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc. Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at the Kingstree Wellness Center, 912 4th Ave., Kingstree. Please call (843) 354-5496 if you have any questions.
Picnic Meeting
The St. Mark Hornets Alumni Picnic meeting will be held Sunday, October 13, at 5 p.m. at the St. Mark School, 6628 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. Anyone who attended St. Mark from 1958 to 2012 you’re welcome to attend. For more information contact Nettie W. Nesmith at (843) 325-3983 or Isaac Scott at (843) 426-5211.
AARP Meeting
Williamsburg County Chapter #5360 AARP will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 25, at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. If you are a member of the National AARP Organization, you are invited to please come join the local chapter. For more information, please contact Jane B. McBride, president at (843) 354-7693.
Meeting
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.