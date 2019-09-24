Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Aerobics
The Town of Kingstree Parks and Recreation will have aerobics every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call Toma’yia Green at (843) 355-7789.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Library Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are October 19, November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Intervention
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Library Events
Williamsburg Friends of the Library are sponsoring the following event:
October 19, Vital Aging, Quilt Show, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Empowerment Conference
The Total Woman’s Women’s Empowerment Conference will be held from October 11 to October 12, at The Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, 1801 South Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Registration is open through Friday, September 27. The speakers will be Joan D. Hampton CEO, The Total Woman Teaching Series Facilitator and Chasity Pendergrass, City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Specialist. Conference registration rates and information are available. Contact the hotel at (843) 946-6400.
Silent Auction
Caring and Sharing will be having a Silent Auction on Saturday, September 28, at the Hemingway First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organization is accepting items to put in the silent auction. Items and gifts donated are tax deductible, and you will be given a tax donation letter for your gift. If you would like for your gift to be picked up or need help with delivering gifts or items, you may call Carl Harmon at (843) 933-2665 or Sara Huggins at (843) 344-2827. Additionally, pileau and sweets will be available during the auction for purchase.
Reception
Join the Lake City Concert Series for a wine and hors’ doeuvres reception to celebrate its opening concert featuring the ever popular Palmetto Mastersingers. This group was formed in 1981, by the late Dr. Arpad Darazs, of the University of South Carolina, to promote the male chorus repertoire beyond the college walls. They have performed at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, The White House, Carnegie Hall, the National Cathedral in Washington, and St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, to name a modest few. The reception will be held Thursday, September 26, at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 at the National Bean Market.
Night of Song
Ruth McCormack McDaniel is coming back to Lake City for, “A Night of Song” drawing from her background of Classical, Musical Theatre and more. There will be a smorgasbord of music to sample on Thursday, November 14, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Equally at home as singer, pianist, performer, or director, she has spent as much time on the stage or in front of the orchestra. She is happy to welcome special guest Mack McDougal on this program.
Pig Pickin’ Parade
Come one come all bands, businesses, churches, individuals, military, organizations, schools and veterans. The Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Parade will be held Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Contact the Kingstree Town Hall, at (843) 355-8156 for information. Entry is free. Line up will begin at 9 a.m. at the Old Tomlinson School located at Tomlinson and Lexington streets. The parade will proceed down Lexington Avenue, right turn onto Main Street, left turn onto South Academy Street, and end at Short Street.
Breast Cancer Walk/Rally
The fourth annual Beating Out Breast Cancer Walk/ Rally to raise awareness and support in the fight against Breast Cancer/Cancers will be held Saturday, October 5, at 8 a.m. at the Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Boulevard, Kingstree. Prayer and warm-up begin at 7:30 a.m., walk at 8 a.m. and rally to follow with the annual Balloon Release following the rally. For more information call Jamella Hanna at (843) 230-2016; Yashate Pendergrass at (843) 356-3374; Kerry Wilson at (803) 862-2367; or email beatoutbreastcancer@gmail.com. Proceeds will be used for future educational awareness and to assist cancer fighters.
Community Bag Program
Kingstree High School (KHS) has been selected to be a part of the BI-LO Store Community Bag Program. This program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment. For the month of September, each time a $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at the BI-LO store located in Kingstree, $1 will be donated to Kingstree High School unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag. This is a great way to raise awareness, support the environment, and raise funds for the cause. Please help KHS make this fundraiser a success by purchasing a community bag during the month of September. To learn more about this program, please visit seg.bags4mycause.com.
College Application Day
Kingstree High School will celebrate College Application Day on the West Campus on September 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is for 12th grade seniors only. Parents, community leaders, and other stakeholders are cordially invited.
Vital Aging Meeting
Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc. Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at the Kingstree Wellness Center, 912 4th Ave., Kingstree. Please call (843) 354-5496 if you have any questions.
Picnic Meeting
The St. Mark Hornets Alumni Picnic meeting will be held Sunday, October 13, at 5 p.m. at the St. Mark School, 6628 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. Anyone who attended St. Mark from 1958 to 2012 you’re welcome to attend. For more information contact Nettie W. Nesmith at (843) 325-3983 or Isaac Scott at (843) 426-5211.
AARP Meeting
Williamsburg County Chapter #5360 AARP will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 25, at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. If you are a member of the National AARP Organization, you are invited to please come join the local chapter. For more information, please contact Jane B. McBride, president at (843) 354-7693.
Meeting
Williamsburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
Community Bingo will be starting Thursday, October 3, at “The Old Royals Cleaners” aka “The Black History Museum” by Cassandra Rush, 200 Hampton Ave., Kingstree. Light refreshment served with paid admission.
KSH Alumni Festival
Kingstree High School Alumni Reunion Festival will be held Saturday, October 5, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Field, including KSH Boll Weevils 1971 to 1995 and Jaguars 1996 to present. For further information, please contact Martha Scott ‘76, chair at (843) 382-9293; Katherine Sabb-Graham ‘76, secretary at (843) 372-9419; or Winferd Pendergrass ‘77, treasurer at (843) 372-4101. Committee leaders are Terri Burgess, Karen McClary, and Karla Darby. The homecoming parade and game will be held Friday, October 4.
Event
The Williamsburgh Historical Society and the Tourism Board is sponsoring an event on Sunday, September 29. The event will feature a presentation from Denly Caughman and Dusty Owens about a time during the Revolutionary War that the Thorntree House was “UNDER THE BRITISH FLAG.” Historical Society Members and children are admitted free for this event. A $5 fee will be asked of all others interested in attending. All proceeds of the event will go toward assisting in the maintenance of Thorntree which is now 270 years old. The Williamsburgh Historical Society and the Tourism Board hope you will join them in this exploration of our history.