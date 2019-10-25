Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Library Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Intervention Help
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Night of Song
Ruth McCormack McDaniel is coming back to Lake City for, “A Night of Song” drawing from her background of Classical, Musical Theatre and more. There will be a smorgasbord of music to sample on Thursday, November 14, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Equally at home as singer, pianist, performer, or director, she has spent as much time on the stage or in front of the orchestra. She is happy to welcome special guest Mack McDougal on this program.
WCDSN Meeting
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
Community Bingo will be held Thursdays, at “The Old Royal Dry Cleaners” aka “The Black History Museum” by Cassandra Rush, 200 Hampton Ave., Kingstree. Light refreshment served with paid admission.
Pink Power Walk
The Annual Pink Power Walk 2019 for Cancer Awareness is scheduled for October 26 at 8:00 a.m. at the Kingstree Train Depot at 143 E. Main Street. A fee of $10 includes a t-shirt. To preregister, contact Lynette Nelson at (843) 610-2896 or (843) 372-9699 or Joann Hugee at (843) 356-3950.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will have free low impact aerobic classes every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kingstree Housing Development Corporation, 1022 Lexington Ave., Kingstree. Women 18+ are welcome to participate. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com. This is a service of The Total Woman Teaching Series, women’s empowerment networking event for gifted, entrepreneurial, and faith driven women.
Sister Act Auditions
Auditions for Sister Act will be held at the Blanding Street Auditorium, 125 S. Blanding St. on Sunday November 3, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. All persons age 16 and older are welcome to audition and all materials will be furnished. FTC and The Lake City Community Theatre will present the musical comedy Sister Act Thursday through Sunday, March 12 to March 15, 2020. For ticket information please contactThe Lake City Community Theatre.
WEOC Meeting
The meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 7 p.m. at the Chavis Head Start/Early Start Center, 2811 S. State Hwy. 41-51, Hemingway.
Book Signing
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will present author Desiree Tomlinson’s “Still a Family: Part 2” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree.Henryhand
Book Signing
Williamsburg Friends of the Library is hosting Abe Henryhand as he presents his new book, “God’s Second Intention” from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 5, at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree. Books will be available for purchase and signing. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend. Join them in support of this author’s literary endeavors.
Library Book Sale
Williamsburg Friends of the Library hosting their monthly Book Sale from 11 a.m. to - 1 p.m. on November 16, at he Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree. Mark your calendars and add to your personal library. Great selections of gently used books with good prices will be on sale. Come support the Friends. There will not be a book sale in December due to prior commitments and the upcoming holidays.
Ghana Trip Presentation
Williamsburg Friends of the Library is hosting Mrs. LaToya C. Thompson as she shares her experiences and photos from her recent trip to Ghana, West Africa. This trip was a childhood dream. Join them for her presentation, “Coming Home: My views of Ghana, West Africa.” She is an educator in Florence District #3. This presentation should be very informative, and will be held at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree