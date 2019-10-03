Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Library Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are October 19, November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Intervention
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Library Event Quilt Show
Williamsburg Friends of the Library are sponsoring the following event:
October 19, Vital Aging, Quilt Show, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Night of Song
Ruth McCormack McDaniel is coming back to Lake City for, “A Night of Song” drawing from her background of Classical, Musical Theatre and more. There will be a smorgasbord of music to sample on Thursday, November 14, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Equally at home as singer, pianist, performer, or director, she has spent as much time on the stage or in front of the orchestra. She is happy to welcome special guest Mack McDougal on this program.
Pig Pickin’ Parade
Come one come all bands, businesses, churches, individuals, military, organizations, schools and veterans. The Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Parade will be held Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Contact the Kingstree Town Hall, at (843) 355-8156 for information. Entry is free. Line up will begin at 9 a.m. at the Old Tomlinson School located at Tomlinson and Lexington streets. The parade will proceed down Lexington Avenue, right turn onto Main Street, left turn onto South Academy Street, and end at Short Street.
Picnic Meeting
The St. Mark Hornets Alumni Picnic meeting will be held Sunday, October 13, at 5 p.m. at the St. Mark School, 6628 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. Anyone who attended St. Mark from 1958 to 2012 you’re welcome to attend. For more information contact Nettie W. Nesmith at (843) 325-3983 or Isaac Scott at (843) 426-5211.
WCDSN Meeting
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
Community Bingo will be starting Thursday, October 3, at “The Old Royals Cleaners” aka “The Black History Museum” by Cassandra Rush, 200 Hampton Ave., Kingstree. Light refreshment served with paid admission.
KSH Alumni Festival
Kingstree High School Alumni Reunion Festival will be held Saturday, October 5, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Field, including KSH Boll Weevils 1971 to 1995 and Jaguars 1996 to present. For further information, please contact Martha Scott ‘76, chair at (843) 382-9293; Katherine Sabb-Graham ‘76, secretary at (843) 372-9419; or Winferd Pendergrass ‘77, treasurer at (843) 372-4101. Committee leaders are Terri Burgess, Karen McClary, and Karla Darby. The homecoming parade and game will be held Friday, October 4.
Breast Cancer Walk/Rally
The fourth annual Beating Out Breast Cancer Walk/ Rally to raise awareness and support in the fight against Breast Cancer/Cancers will be held Saturday, October 5, at 8 a.m. at the Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Boulevard, Kingstree. Prayer and warm-up begin at 7:30 a.m., walk at 8 a.m. and rally to follow with the annual Balloon Release following the rally. For more information call Jamella Hanna at (843) 230-2016; Yashate Pendergrass at (843) 356-3374; Kerry Wilson at (803) 862-2367; or email beatoutbreastcancer@gmail.com. Proceeds will be used for future educational awareness and to assist cancer fighters
Pink Power Walk
The Annual Pink Power Walk 2019 for Cancer Awareness is scheduled for October 26 at 8:00 a.m. at the Kingstree Train Depot at 143 E. Main Street. A fee of $10 includes a t-shirt. To preregister, contact Lynette Nelson at (843) 610-2896 or (843) 372-9699 or Joann Hugee at (843) 356-3950.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will have free low impact aerobic classes every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kingstree Housing Development Corporation, 1022 Lexington Ave., Kingstree. Women 18+ are welcome to participate. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com. This is a service of The Total Woman Teaching Series, women’s empowerment networking event for gifted, entrepreneurial, and faith driven women.
Free Clinic
Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, a non-narcotic, medical/dental facility, will have representatives at the Felician Center, 908 Thorne Ave., Kingstree, on Tuesday, October 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The applications for new patients include residents of Williamsburg County, ages 18 to 64, currently have no insurance, or not eligible for insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. The information needed for current patients to recertify, please bring all that apply to you. This information applies to new applicants and current patients needing to recertify:
•Driver’s license/state issued picture ID
•Social security card
•Green card/proof of US citizenship
•A piece of official mail with your current physical address (to be used as proof of residency, so P.O. Box mail will not be accepted)
•Proof of all household income for everyone in the home
(Ex: check stubs for the past six (6) pay periods or bank statements showing direct deposit amounts, retirement and social security award letters, child support/AFDC food stamp printout)
•Copy of most recent 1040/tax return
•Medicaid letter of action
Sister Act Auditions
Auditions for Sister Act will be held at the Blanding Street Auditorium, 125 S. Blanding St. on Sunday November 3, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. All persons age 16 and older are welcome to audition and all materials will be furnished. FTC and The Lake City Community Theatre will present the musical comedy Sister Act Thursday through Sunday, March 12 to March 15, 2020. Tickets will be $25 for adults and $15 for students up to age 18.