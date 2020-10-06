Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Community Bingo
The Salters/Lane Community Action Committee has temporarily suspended their monthly Bingo sessions on the first Thursday of every month because of the COVID-19 mandates. For more information call (843) 496-9694 or (803) 397-1859.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Addiction Screening
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical.For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Cancer Walk Cancellation
The month of October, Nesmith-Sandhill Community Cancer Walk is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks for your participation, please be safe, and wear your mask. The organization hopes to continue the walk in the near future. For more information you may contact Mertleen Dorsey at (843) 401-8500.
First Steps Zoom Meeting
The Williamsburg County First Steps Partnership Board will have a board meeting on Tuesday, October 6, at 6 p.m. via Virtual Platform. Williamsburg County citizens concerned about improving early childhood education and school readiness are encouraged to attend using the zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85068498675?pwd=Y0JyWDYvcnZXMU8wTlNIYkdZQnNWUT09
Meeting ID: 850 6849 8675
Passcode: 3kWx6E
Free Legal Clinic
South Carolina Legal Services – Conway Office will be conducting Virtual Legal Workshops on various topics. These will be instructional clinics. Access to a computer with video and/or audio capabilities recommended, as well as an email address.
•Pro Se Divorce Workshop - October 21, at 6 p.m.
(Separated for one year or longer, no minor children and no property to divide)
•Child Support Modification Workshop - October 24, at 10 a.m.
•Visitation Workshop - October 28, at 6 p.m.
If you are interested in these free workshops, please call South Carolina Legal Services (Legal Aid) at (843) 381-8182 to register.
Walk/Rally for All Cancer
The annual Beating Out Breast Cancer Walk/Rally has a new name. With year five, founder Yashate (Ya Ya) Pendergrass expanded the platform to bring awareness to all cancers and titled it “Beating Out All Cancer Virtual Walk and Rally. The vision is to have a virtual walk on October 24, from 8am-10am via Zoom, that will stream Facebook live. Email Healthaffairs@yahoo.com for request the Zoom invite.