Christmas Parade
Christmas Everything: Bands, businesses, churches, individuals, organizations, and schools. The Town of Kingstree and the Williamsburg Hometown Chamber will host their annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 22, at 2p.m. Entry is free. Line up will begin at 1 p.m. on Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy. behind the Anderson Brothers’ Bank. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the Kingstree Library located on North Jackson Street. Enjoy an afternoon of dancing, skating, shopping, and picture taking with Santa. Participants and vendors may visit the Town of Kingstree or the Williamsburg Hometown Chamber websites or call (843) 355-7484 for more information.
Let’s Glow Celebrate Christmas
The entire community is invited to “Let’s Glow Celebrate Christmas “ presented by the Kingstree Church of God on Sunday, November 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This event and all activities are completely free to the public and will include refreshments, games, and Christmas centered entertainment such as a short movie and blacklight puppetry.
The event will take place on a spacious 10 acres located at 1640 N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Cades for social distancing with chairs, blankets or in your vehicle seating. Masks and gloves will be provided and other COVID 19 compliance precautions will be taken to insure everyone’s safety during this amazing, fun and exciting event.
Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to sit under the stars and enjoy some fun family time before all the hustle and bustle of the holidays gets going full speed ahead! Check out their event page on Facebook: Let’s Glow Celebrate Christmas or call (843) 356-9119 for more information.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt
The Williamsburg County Library is sponsoring a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. This event is scheduled to run through October 31. Scavenger Hunt list may be picked up from the library; only one entry per person. There will be a drawing on November 2, from entries received on their Facebook page. Entry: A picture of yourself in your Halloween costume with at least one of the items found off of your list to be posted on their Facebook page. Please PM your name, age, and phone number also. They are looking forward to seeing your photos. Hope you enjoy this activity and have lots of fun. Call (843) 355-9486 for further information.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of November.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Community Bingo
The Salters/Lane Community Action Committee has temporarily suspended their monthly Bingo sessions on the first Thursday of every month because of the COVID-19 mandates. For more information call (843) 496-9694 or (803) 397-1859.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Addiction Screening
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Free Legal Clinic Workshops
South Carolina Legal Services – Conway Office will be conducting Virtual Legal Workshops on various topics. These will be instructional clinics. Access to a computer with video and/or audio capabilities recommended, as well as an email address.
•Visitation Workshop - October 28, at 6 p.m.
If you are interested in these free workshops, please call South Carolina Legal Services (Legal Aid) at (843) 381-8182 to register.
Pink Power Walk
Calling all Breast Cancer survivors, warriors, supporters, family members and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Pink Power Walk event will be a Drive-Through. The event will take place on Saturday, October 31, at the train depot located at 134 E. Main Street, Kingstree. Drive through for important cancer awareness literature, prizes, breakfast and more. Feel free to decorate your vehicle in support of cancer awareness.
Monthly Meeting
The monthly meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held on October 27, at 6 p.m. by conference call due to the COVID-19. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Conway Administrative Office at (843) 234-4100.