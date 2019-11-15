Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of November.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Intervention Help
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Night of Song
Ruth McCormack McDaniel is coming back to Lake City for, “A Night of Song” drawing from her background of Classical, Musical Theatre and more. There will be a smorgasbord of music to sample on Thursday, November 14, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Equally at home as singer, pianist, performer, or director, she has spent as much time on the stage or in front of the orchestra. She is happy to welcome special guest Mack McDougal on this program.
WCDSN Meeting
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
Community Bingo will be held Thursdays, at “The Old Royal Dry Cleaners” aka “The Black History Museum” by Cassandra Rush, 200 Hampton Ave., Kingstree. Light refreshment served with paid admission.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will have free low impact aerobic classes every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kingstree Housing Development Corporation, 1022 Lexington Ave., Kingstree. Women 18+ are welcome to participate. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com. This is a service of The Total Woman Teaching Series, women’s empowerment networking event for gifted, entrepreneurial, and faith driven women.
WEOC Meeting
The meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 7 p.m. at the Chavis Head Start/Early Start Center, 2811 S. State Hwy. 41-51, Hemingway.
Library Book Sale
Williamsburg Friends of the Library hosting their monthly Book Sale from 11 a.m. to - 1 p.m. on November 16 and December 21, at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree. Mark your calendars and add to your personal library. Great selections of gently used books with good prices will be on sale. Come support the Friends. There will not be a book sale in December due to prior commitments and the upcoming holidays.
Ghana Trip Presentation
Williamsburg Friends of the Library is hosting LaToya C. Thompson as she shares her experiences and photos from her recent trip to Ghana, West Africa. This trip was a childhood dream. Join her November 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for her presentation, “Coming Home: My views of Ghana, West Africa.” She is an educator in Florence District #3. This presentation should be very informative, and will be held at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree
Library Book Signing
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will present author Desiree Gordon-Tomlinson’s book signing for “Still a Family: A Story About Children and Divorce” (based on a true story) on November 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree.
First Steps Meeting
Williamsburg County First Steps Partnership Board will host its Partnership Annual Districtwide Informational and Training Meeting on Wednesday, November 13, at 6 p.m. in the Williamsburg County School District Annex Cafeteria, 500 North Academy Street, Kingstree. Parents, children, childcare providers, governmental entities, vendors, schools, faith community, and service based entities are invited to attend, provide, and receive information on “Getting Children Ready for School” (ages birth to five). For more information, please contact Felicia Patrick, executive director or Shakira Fulton, program assistant at (843) 355-1031.
Love the Arts
Now included in this year’s Lake City Concert Series season ticket, “Love the Arts” is again at The Inn at The Crossroads. Prominent local artists headline an evening of musical entertainment with divine desserts, wine, and champagne. Adding to the excitement will be a unique silent auction with funds going directly to its Arts In Education program which supports artists coming to local schools to encourage children to love the arts while learning to create. This concert is co-sponsored by The Inn at The Crossroads. Make your evening complete with dinner at the Inn and dessert with the Arts! The concert will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at The Stables at The Inn At the Crossroads. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Frisson Ensemble
From New York City, the Frisson Ensemble features the best and brightest of classical music’s rising stars drawn from many of the nation’s major music schools including Juilliard, Curtis, and Yale. Frisson showcases a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks. Listen and enjoy as Frisson expand and contracts into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets, and a small chamber orchestra. The ensemble made its debut in major cities across the United States during the 2017-18 season. They are rapidly becoming one of the busiest classical music ensembles with dozens of performances annually. Six of the artists will be performing in Lake City. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Concert
Recently acclaimed a “world renown organist” and “YouTube organ influencer,” Mark Husey gained global notoriety through amassing over 5 million views of over 800 videos on his two YouTube channels. Following his 10 years of service at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia, he is currently Parish Organist at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro California and visiting organist at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in Los Angeles. In addition to Husey’s performance of organ works of J. S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, and Paul Hindemith, this concert features Mary Alice Thomy Bogue, Katie Gatch, and Mac McDougal performing vocal duets and quartets. The concert will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake City Presbyterian Church with a reception following. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
WEOC Meeting
The annual meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held on November 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites By Hilton Myrtle Beach, located at 9800 Queensway Boulevard, Myrtle Beach. The public is welcome to attend the meeting.
Board Meeting
The Williamsburg County Library Board of Trustees will have a board meeting on Tuesday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at Williamsburg County Library, 215 N. Jackson St., Kingstree.