Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of December.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson.
Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Intervention Help
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
WCDSN Meeting
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
Community Bingo will be held Thursdays, at “The Old Royal Dry Cleaners” aka “The Black History Museum” by Cassandra Rush, 200 Hampton Ave., Kingstree. Light refreshment served with paid admission.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will have free low impact aerobic classes every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kingstree Housing Development Corporation, 1022 Lexington Ave., Kingstree. Women 18+ are welcome to participate. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com. This is a service of The Total Woman Teaching Series, women’s empowerment networking event for gifted, entrepreneurial, and faith driven women.
WEOC Meeting
The meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held Tuesday, December 24, at 7 p.m. at the Waccamaw EOC, Inc., 1261 Hwy. 501 East, Suite B., Conway.
Library Book Sale
Williamsburg Friends of the Library hosting their monthly Book Sale from 11 a.m. to - 1 p.m. on December 21, at the Williamsburg County Library Meeting Room in Kingstree. Mark your calendars and add to your personal library. Great selections of gently used books with good prices will be on sale. Come support the Friends. There will not be a book sale in December due to prior commitments and the upcoming holidays.
Love the Arts
Now included in this year’s Lake City Concert Series season ticket, “Love the Arts” is again at The Inn at The Crossroads. Prominent local artists headline an evening of musical entertainment with divine desserts, wine, and champagne. Adding to the excitement will be a unique silent auction with funds going directly to its Arts In Education program which supports artists coming to local schools to encourage children to love the arts while learning to create. This concert is co-sponsored by The Inn at The Crossroads. Make your evening complete with dinner at the Inn and dessert with the Arts! The concert will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at The Stables at The Inn At the Crossroads. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Frisson Ensemble
From New York City, the Frisson Ensemble features the best and brightest of classical music’s rising stars drawn from many of the nation’s major music schools including Juilliard, Curtis, and Yale. Frisson showcases a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks. Listen and enjoy as Frisson expands and contracts into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets, and a small chamber orchestra. The ensemble made its debut in major cities across the United States during the 2017-18 season. They are rapidly becoming one of the busiest classical music ensembles with dozens of performances annually. Six of the artists will be performing on March 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake City Presbyterian Church in Lake City. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Concert
Recently acclaimed a “world renown organist” and “YouTube organ influencer,” Mark Husey gained global notoriety through amassing over 5 million views of over 800 videos on his two YouTube channels. Following his 10 years of service at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia, he is currently Parish Organist at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro California and visiting organist at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in Los Angeles. In addition to Husey’s performance of organ works of J. S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, and Paul Hindemith, this concert features Mary Alice Thomy Bogue, Katie Gatch, and Mac McDougal performing vocal duets and quartets. The concert will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake City Presbyterian Church with a reception following. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.Kingstree
Roadmap
The “Kingstree Roadmap,” a visual strategic plan for downtown, is scheduled for December 10 to December 12. The meetings will include a community input session on what Kingstree’s future will look like on December 10 and December 11, at 6 p.m. at Kingstree Town Hall. A final presentation will be held at Kingstree Town Hall on December 12, at 6 p.m. For more information call William Freeman at Kingstree Town Hall at (843) 372-8846.
Christmas Parade
The Trio Community annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. To participate in the parade or to set-up a vendor booth please contact Mrs. Eddie Castle at (843) 426-5469 or Mrs. Charlene Segar at (843) 264-0743. The vendor booth set-up is $50 for commercial and grill or $40 for non-commercial.
Christmas Parade
The Town of Kingstree will host its annual Christmas Parade Friday, December 13, at 5:30 p.m. Entry is free. Register no later than Thursday, December 12. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingstree Public Library located on Jackson Street. The parade will end at the IGA Grocery Parking Lot located on East Main Street. Participants, vendors, and requests for floats may contact Kingstree Town Hall, Frank H. McGill Municipal Complex located at 401 North Longstreet Street, Kingstree, or call (843) 355-8156.
Women’s Seminar
St. Michael Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will present “Women’s Empowerment Seminar” Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. at 2612 Corner Road, New Zion with Pastor Philip Boyd. The speaker are: Sister Sylvia Barr of St. Michael Baptist Church. Guest Hospice Liaison: Sandra Ann Burgess (serving Williamsburg, Clarendon, and Sumter counties and surrounding areas). Crescent Hospice Community Liaison, Sumter Please join them! Contact (843) 564-7330 for any questions or concerns.
Felician Center
Registrations for the free Felician Learning Center, 906 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, are in progress. Help with homework, computer classes, science, arts, 4-H are provided as a “learning” program not a daycare. There are new dates and new times: Tuesdays for grades third, fourth, and fifth from 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thurs-days for kindergarten, first, and second from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.