Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of November.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Addiction Screening
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes Fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
HIV/STD Testing
World AIDS Day will be held December 1, with a free HIV/STD testing event. Call your local health department to schedule a test, 1-855-4-SCDHEC. Appointments are encouraged. Please visit www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator/ to locate a test center near you, SC HIV/STD Hotline 1-800-322-2437 (AIDS).
Christmas Musical
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Music Department and Fine Arts Ministry invite you to tune in on https: www.facebook.com/ Zoom-7431103623 to view its Christmas Musical, “Emmanuel”, that will be streaming live on Sunday, December 13, at 5 p.m. Kendrick R. Huggins is Minister of Music/Organist and Veronica D. Clinkscales is the Chairperson of Worship. The Rev. Mark D. Mitchell is the pastor.