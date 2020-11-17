Kingstree Christmas Parade
Christmas Everything: Bands, businesses, churches, individuals, organizations, and schools. The Town of Kingstree and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber will host their annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m. Entry is free. Line up will begin at 1 p.m. on Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy. behind the Anderson Brothers Bank. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the Kingstree Library located on North Jackson Street. Enjoy an afternoon of dancing, skating, shopping, and picture taking with Santa. Participants and vendors may visit the Town of Kingstree or the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber websites or call (843) 355-7484 for more information.
Hemingway Christmas Parade
Join us for the Hemingway Christmas Parade that will be held Sunday, December 6th beginning at 3:00 p.m. There is no entry fee for participation in the parade. If you would like to have an entry in the parade, you may come by Town Hall Monday-Friday, 8 am til 5 p.m. to pick up your entry form or download it from our website. Deadline for entries will be Thursday, December 3rd.
Vital Aging Meeting
Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc. Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, November 18, at 2 pm. The meeting will be held virtually via conference call and Zoom. If you have questions, or for more information to join this meeting, please call (843) 354-5496.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of November.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Addiction Screening
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes Fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Library Board Meeting
The Williamsburg County Library Board of Trustees will have a board meeting on Tuesday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at Williamsburg County Library, 215 North Jackson Street, Kingstree.
Meeting
Kingstree Community Enrichment, Inc. will have a public meeting on Wednesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. The topic of the day will be usda community facilities grant to help fund after-school and summer program with supplies and equipment. The call-in number is 515-604-9000 and the access # is 717227.
ZOOM - The topic will be Kingstree Community Enrichment Zoom Meeting on Nov 18, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada), please join the Zoom Meeting using Meeting ID: 745 2084 7716 and Passcode: Tr25Um.
Drive-by Food Drive
“Thanksgiving Feed the Community” food-drive and turkey and ham giveaway will take place at Pebbles Fast Tax in Kingstree, November 22, at 11 a.m. Drivers are asked to stay in their car as it is a drive-by.