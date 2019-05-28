Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Yoga
Regular yoga class for beginners are held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The classes require no experience with yoga, but if you have experience with yoga you’ll feel right at home. More challenging postures and sequences are offered depending on the situation and who is attending. Classes tend to be about an hour long. Please make your reservation for a class at least a day ahead of time by calling Evelyn Cloy, instructor at (843) 870-5876, use the phone or text. Classes are held on Wednesday evenings. Additional classes maybe available during any week, so call about this. You may want to attend more than one weekly class. Classes are located at 305 Hampton Ave., Kingstree, please use the door at the hall that does not face Hampton Ave. find it on the left of the building.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Aerobics
The Town of Kingstree Parks and Recreation will have aerobics every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call Toma’yia Green at (843) 355-7789.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are June 22, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Programming
Rising sixth, seventh, and eighth graders interested in working in teams to program microcontrollers and robots and explore digital communications between linked hardware and the Internet of things may apply for iTeams Extreme Next Generation. The event will be held June 17 to June 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Kingstree Middle School, 710 3rd Ave., Kingstree. The application deadline is May 31. To learn more and apply online at www.scgssm.org/iteams. The district will provide lunch and transportation.
Camp
United Community Foundation announces its Annual Basketball Camp and Cheerleading/Dance Camp to be held this summer, July 11 to July 13, at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center and E-911 Gymnasium, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. Details and registration available at ucfcamp2019.eventbrite.com. For more information send inquiries to unitedcommunitysc@gmail.com or call (843) 245-7202.
Clean-Up
Williamsburg County Team-Up to Clean-Up will be held Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For clean-up supplies you may call (843) 987-5133 and supplies can be picked up at Williamsburg Chambers Office, 131 Academy St., Kingstree; or Ronnie Sabb Law Office, 108 W. Main St., Kingstree. A cookout will be held at the Kingstree Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754
Spring Seminar
The Total Woman’s spring seminar will be held Saturday, June 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kingstree Church of God, 105 Gourdin St., Kingstree. This is a free event for women 18+. Registration is required call (803) 775-0171 or email info@JoanDHampton.com. For more information visit joandhampton.com.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.