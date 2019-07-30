Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July.
A.A.
Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Aerobics
The Town of Kingstree Parks and Recreation will have aerobics every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call Toma’yia Green at (843) 355-7789.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Yoga
Regular yoga class for beginners are held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The classes require no experience with yoga, but if you have experience with yoga you’ll feel right at home. More challenging postures and sequences are offered depending on the situation and who is attending. Classes tend to be about an hour long. Please make your reservation for a class at least a day ahead of time by calling Evelyn Cloy, instructor at (843) 870-5876, use the phone or text. Classes are held on Wednesday evenings. Additional classes maybe available during any week, so call about this. You may want to attend more than one weekly class. Classes are located at 305 Hampton Ave., Kingstree, please use the door at the hall that does not face Hampton Ave. find it on the left of the building.
Library Book Sales
Williamsburg Friends of the Library will be having book sales each month throughout 2019 at the library in the Genealogy & South Carolina section. There will be a good selection of gently used books for all ages with great prices. Ask at the library how you can join Friends of the Library to share ideas to accomplish its goals. Applications are available. Check the FB page for more information on events held at the library. Sale dates are August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Intervention Help
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Health Fair
Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Health Fair will be held August 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Kingstree Recreation Center, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. Children, ages one to 12, are invited to the Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures Van to receive a free dental screening.
All White Soriee
A.C.C. announces its first annual All White Soriee to be held August 31, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the BCF Pavilion (lawn), 1956 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, hosted by Sue-Ham, Demar Roberts, and Vernessa Pendergrass. Details and tickets available at allwhitesoiree19.eventbrite.com. For more information, send inquiries to unitedcommunitysc@gmail.com or call (843) 245-7202.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Heming-way Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.