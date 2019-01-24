Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of January.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Yoga
Regular yoga class for beginners and chair yoga classes are held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The classes require no experience with yoga, but if you have experience with yoga you’ll feel right at home. Please make your reservation for a class at least a day ahead of time by calling Evelyn Cloy at (843) 870-5876, use the phone, text. Classes are located at 305 Hampton Ave., Kingstree, please use the door at the hall that does not face Hampton Ave. find it on the left of the building.
Free Classes
The National Diabetes Prevention Program will sponsor classes during January at the office of the Health Care Partners of SC, Inc. at 1608 N. Main St., Conway with Clinical Care and Program Coordinator Marcey Westerbeck. For more information about this free class, please call (843) 488-6038.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Waccamaw EOC Meeting
The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors meeting will be held Tuesday, January 29, in the Choppee Head Start Center Board Room, 8055 Choppee Rd., Georgetown, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
LC Community Theatre
The Lake City Community Theatre will present “Dearly Beloved” on Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22, and Saturday March 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m. at the Blanding Street Auditorium, 125 S. Blanding Street in Lake City. This is a hilarious Texas Style comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Jan Lingle who has been in plays and directed plays both in Lake City and Florence will be the director for “Dearly Beloved.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students under the age of 18. Tickets will go on sale at The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce (843) 374-8611 from March 11 to March 22, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and one hour before each performance.
Meeting
The Williamsburg County Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, January 22, in the meeting room of the library at 6 p.m. The 2019 officers will be installed and the FOL will be discussing upcoming events and activities.
Workshop
The SC Department on Aging and Vital Aging are hosting a free grant writing workshop for the faith community on Friday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 411 North Academy Street, Kingstree. During the course of the day, you will hear from experts who have been awarded dozens of grants totaling millions of dollars! You will also have the chance to write a practice grant yourself that will be reviewed by experienced evaluators. Reserve a space at this free workshop by calling Kay Taylor Hightower at (803) 743-9903. Space is extremely limited, so call today!
Concert
The Lake City Concert Series’ second annual Betty and Clinton Carter tribute concert will feature renowned organist Preston Smith and member of Betty’s Girls’ Choir. Repertoire will include selections by Rutter, Mozart, and Franck. The concert will be held Friday, January 25, at the Lake City Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Love the Arts
What is fast becoming a Lake City tradition, Love the Arts is back by popular demand to The Inn at the Crossroads. Prominent local artists again headline an evening of musical entertainment with divine desserts, wine, and champagne. Adding to the excitement this year will be a unique silent auction with funds going direct to the Arts In Education program. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased either by sending a check to the LCCC, from the Chamber of Commerce or at the door. This concert is co-sponsored by The Inn at the Crossroads. Make your evening complete with dinner at the Inn and dessert with the Arts! The concert will be held Thursday, February 7, at The Stables at The Inn At the Crossroads at 7:30 p.m. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Concert
From cruise ship show rooms to galas, electric violinist Stephen and Jeff Neil deliver a high-energy dynamic show you do not want to miss! Their unique blend of classical training and modern technology allows the duo to create cutting-edge arrangements of music from different time periods of cultures from around the world. Returning to Lake City after performing at Artsfields in 2018, they will be at Moore Farms Botanical Gardens, 100 New Zion Rd., on Thursday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. with a dessert reception. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Training Session
The SC Forestry Commission, in partnership with the Williamsburg Conservation District will conduct a prescribed fire demonstration and training session on February 5, at the Epps Farm on Georges Find Road. The closest address is 893 McFadden Road. Look for signs from there. To register call (843) 354-9621 ext. 3 or send an email to denise.smith@sc.nacdnet.net with your name and contact information.
Book Sale
The Williamsburg County Friends of the Library will be having a book sale at the library on January 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the first book sale since the 2015 flood. It will be held in the Genealogy Section of the library. There will be a good selection of books for children and adults. The books will be reasonably priced.
Vital Aging Meeting
Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc. will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on Wednesday, January 23, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Kingstree Wellness Center located at 912 Fourth Avenue, Kingstree. Please call (843) 354-5496 if you have any questions.
Intervention Help
With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html.
Free Tax Services
Free tax filing services and FAFSA applications will be held February 1 to April 18 on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call (803) 883-5483.
Ag Expo
Save the dates, January 23 and January 24, for the seventh annual SC AgriBiz & Farm Expo located at the Florence Center in Florence. The two-day expo features educational workshops, a trade show with over 100 exhibitors, great food and opportunities to connect and embrace everything Ag. Entrance is free to all. For more information visit the website at https://www.scagribizexpo.com
Try-Outs
Carolina Crush Youth Travel Basketball organization will be hosting try-outs for boys and girls ages 11 years old to 17 years old or sixth to12th grade at Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. These are statewide teams, no team will be coed and they are set up age base or grade base. The try-outs will be held March 3, and March 10, at 4 p.m., must attend both try-outs. The try-out fee is $15, please visit www.carolinacrushbasketball.weebly.com to register.
HPD Fundraiser
A plate dinner fundraiser to benefit the Hemingway Police Department will be held on Feb. 22. Cost is $7 for a pileau plate and $8 for a pileau and barbecue chicken combo plate. Tickets can be purchased at various locations including the police department and Hemingway Town Hall. For more information contact Dale Johnson at (843) 373-7111 or Chief Bryan Todd at (843) 588-2424.
Child Care Training
Williamsburg County First Steps will host session #4 of the Child Care Training and Professional Development on Saturday, February 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Williamsburg County School District Annex Professional Development Room Building A, 500 North Academy Street, Kingstree. Child Care Providers will complete the required mandatory training in First Aid (8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.), Infant & Child CPR (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), as well as Blood Borne Pathogen training (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.). At the completion of the Blood Borne Pathogens session; childcare providers will receive 1.0 hour of DSS Credit in Health and Safety. Trainings will be conducted by John Cook, independent consultant. Seating is limited to the first 50 registered and paid childcare providers. For more information about this training, please contact Shakira Fulton, program assistant at (843) 355-1031.
Board Meeting
The Williamsburg County First Steps Partnership Board will have its board meeting on Wednesday, February 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Williamsburg County School District Professional Development Room Building A, 500 North Academy Street, Kingstree. Williamsburg County citizens concerned about improving early childhood education and school readiness are encouraged to attend.
Public Safety Presentation
Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Alpha Nu Sigma shares “Free Public Safety Presentations on Human Trafficking” slated through February 2019 within four South Carolina counties including Horry, Georgetown, Florence, and Marion. Upcoming free public safety presentations are slated through February 2019 throughout the counties of Horry, Georgetown, Florence, and Marion. Venues and dates where free public safety presentations on human trafficking will be featured include: Boys and Girls Club of Florence, Friday, January 25, at 4 p.m.; Lowcountry Preparatory School, Pawley’s Island (Tentative), February 1, at 12 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (843) 516-3710 or email shelleysassermusic@gmail.com.