Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of January.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Monument & Brick Project
The Tomlinson Alumni Committee is planning an Unveiling Ceremony for the Monument Project for July 2021. The Monument and Brick Project is near completion and will be on view at the site for the upcoming holidays. Participants are welcome to stop by the site whenever you are visiting in Kingstree. The committee is now ready to receive orders for a Second Brick Project, which begins now, and will continue until April 15, 2021. For further information, please contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755, Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942, Sam Gray at (843) 244-0782, or Theophilus Segres at (843) 230-2074.
Reunion Postponed
Boll Weevils 2021 annual reunion traditionally held the last Saturday of January at Uncle Monty’s Cabin on Black River is postponed until safer times. Visit Facebook: Kingstree High School-Class of 1964 and Friends of KHS for memories of prior gatherings.You are requested to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe from all strains of CORONA virus. For more information call Barbara Wood Nexsen Lansche at (704)975-1941.