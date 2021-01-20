Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of January.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Monument & Brick Project
The Tomlinson Alumni Committee is planning an Unveiling Ceremony for the Monument Project for July 2021. The Monument and Brick Project is near completion and will be on view at the site for the upcoming holidays. Participants are welcome to stop by the site whenever you are visiting in Kingstree. The committee is now ready to receive orders for a Second Brick Project, which begins now, and will continue until April 15, 2021. For further information, please contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755, Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942, Sam Gray at (843) 244-0782, or Theophilus Segres at (843) 230-2074.
Reunion Postponed
Boll Weevils 2021 annual reunion traditionally held the last Saturday of January at Uncle Monty’s Cabin on Black River is postponed until safer times. Visit Facebook: Kingstree High School-Class of 1964 and Friends of KHS for memories of prior gatherings.You are requested to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe from all strains of CORONA virus. For more information call Barbara Wood Nexsen Lansche at (704)975-1941.
Vital Aging
Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc. will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, January 20, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via conference call and Zoom. If you have questions, or for more information to join this meeting, please call (843) 354-5496.
Sup Chat
Please mark you calendars to listen to and or comment on the Supervisor’s chat, also known as the “SUP CHAT.” This schedule runs from January through July, 2021, with reservations to change depending on circumstances. Tune in via Facebook on Tiffany Wright’s page. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month and will start at 6 p.m.
January 25
February 22
March 22
April 26
May 24
June 21
July 26
Log on, listen, enjoy and be informed. #wearewilliamsburg!
Hospital hosts Blood Drive
Williamsburg Regional Hospital will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive Friday, January 29, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
To schedule an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code WilliamsburgHosp. All collected units will be tested for the COVID-19 antibodies.
Addiction Screenings
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754