Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of February.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Unveiling Ceremony
The Tomlinson Alumni Monument and Brick Project is on view at the Tomlinson site at 701 Tomlinson Street, Kingstree. The Unveiling Ceremony for the Monument, along with the revealing of a Tomlinson Historical Marker, are tentatively scheduled for July 3. It will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a lively park celebration on the site. The Committee is now receiving orders for its Second Brick Project, and will continue to do so until April 15. Again, for further information, please contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755; Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942; Sam Gray at (843) 244-0782; or Theophilus Segres at (843) 230-2074.
Sup Chat Schedule
Please mark you calendars to listen to and or comment on the Supervisor’s chat, also known as the “SUP CHAT.” This schedule runs from January through July, 2021, with reservations to change depending on circumstances. Tune in via Facebook on Tiffany Wright’s page. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month and will start at 6 p.m.
February 22
March 22
April 26
May 24
June 21
July 26
Log on, listen, enjoy and be informed.
#wearewilliamsburg!
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Free Tax Services
Free tax filing services and FAFSA applications will be held from February 1 to April 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays by appointments only at the Kingdom International Management, 640 Broad St., Sumter, inside building of Anything Paper. Services include e-file and direct deposit 2020 tax year and process taxes three-years back 2019, 2018, and 2017. For more information call (803) 883-5483.
Reunion Postponed
Boll Weevils 2021 annual reunion traditionally held the last Saturday of January at Uncle Monty’s Cabin on Black River is postponed until safer times. Visit Facebook: Kingstree High School-Class of 1964 and Friends of KHS for memories of prior gatherings. You are requested to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe from all strains of CORONA virus. For more information call Barbara Wood Nexsen Lansche at (704)975-1941.
WEOC Closing
Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Administrative Office located at 1261 Highway 501 East, Suite B, Conway and its programs, weatherization, and community services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties, will be closed on Monday, February 15, in observance of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 16.
Virtual Workshops
South Carolina Legal Services – Conway Office will be conducting free Virtual Legal Workshops on various topics. These will be instructional clinics. (Access to a computer with video and/or audio capabilities recommended, as well as an email address)
Visitation Workshop - February 10, at 6 p.m.
Child Support Modification Workshop - March 10, at 6 p.m.
If you are interested in these free workshops, please call South Carolina Legal Services at (843) 381-8182 or 1-866-597-0100 to register. South Carolina Legal Services is a statewide law firm that provides civil legal services to protect the rights and represent the interests of low-income South Carolinians.
Felician Center College Assistance
The Felician Center is offering a second round of funding to anyone who previously attended the Felician Center After School Program. The monies provided by the BDGP Scholarship Fund are available to assist with expenses for the present semester 2021 at any college/university. Contact Sister Susanne at (843) 354-9415 to apply.