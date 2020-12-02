Hemingway Christmas Parade
The Hemingway Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, December 6th beginning at 3:00 p.m. There is no entry fee for participation in the parade. If you would like to have an entry in the parade, you may come by Town Hall Monday-Friday, 8 am til 5 p.m. to pick up your entry form or download it from our website. Deadline for entries will be Thursday, December 3rd.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of December.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Addiction Screenings Available
Did you know that nearly 38% of adults in the U.S. have battled a substance abuse problem at some point this year? That’s over three times the amount that have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Be safe this season and keep an eye out for loved ones who might be caught in the grip of addiction. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754. For more information visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/strange-side-effects-of-covid-19.html.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Drive-Thru Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
HIV/STD Testing
World AIDS Day will be held December 1, with a free HIV/STD testing event. Call your local health department to schedule a test, 1-855-4-SCDHEC. Appointments are encouraged. Please visit www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator/ to locate a test center near you, SC HIV/STD Hotline 1-800-322-2437 (AIDS).
Christmas Musical
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Music Department and Fine Arts Ministry invite you to tune in on https: www.facebook.com/ Zoom-7431103623 to view its Christmas Musical, “Emmanuel”, that will be streaming live on Sunday, December 13, at 5 p.m. Kendrick R. Huggins is Minister of Music/Organist and Veronica D. Clinkscales is the Chairperson of Worship. The Rev. Mark D. Mitchell is the pastor.