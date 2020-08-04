Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of August.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more.
Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference!
For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Community Bingo
The Salters/Lane Community Action Committee has temporarily suspended their monthly Bingo sessions on the first Thursday of every month because of the COVID-19 mandates. For more information call (843) 496-9694 or (803) 397-1859.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
50th Anniversary Parade
The Black River United Way will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a parade on August 6, beginning at Murrells Inlet at 10 a.m. and ending in Greeleyville with a cake cutting at the Pearl Whack Park. For more information email blackriveruw.org.
Book List Contest
Calling all children and teens in grades third to 12th! The Williamsburg County Library in Kingstree is now offering a Book List Contest. Come to the library and choose from a list of books for your grade level. Once you have read the book of your choice, come back to the library and answer six questions about the book. If you get four of the questions right your name will be placed in a drawing to win a prize. For more information, please contact Children’s Librarian Kim Matthews at (843) 355-9486.
Addiction Screening
Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals, 1-800-431-1754.
4K CERDEP Registration
Williamsburg County School District is now accepting applications for children who turn four years old on or before September 1. Student screening to identify readiness levels is required prior to placement. Parents will need to complete a 2020-2021 enrollment application. If your child is accepted, you will be notified. You may register at the following: Greeleyville Elementary School, (843) 426-2116; Hemingway Elementary School, (843) 558-4444; and W.M. Anderson Primary School, (843) 355-5493. For more information, please contact Ruby Faison, coordinator of early childhood & parenting, at (843) 355-5571 ext. 6177 or email rfaison@wcsd.k12.sc.us.
Cancellation
The three-day 2020 Grand Tomlinson Reunion has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis. The pandemic has compromised planning, congregating, and traveling. The “Unveiling Ceremony” for the “Tomlinson Alumni Monument Project” is scheduled to be held as previously planned on that Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. If, by chance, any Tomlinsonians who are in Kingstree that weekend or thereafter, are invited to stop by the site and view the monument. You are welcome to do so, properly masked and gloved.