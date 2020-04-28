Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior Bingo for the citizens of Lane held every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.” will be temporarily suspended.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Community Bingo
The Salters/Lane Community Action Committee will temporarily suspend their monthly Bingo sessions on the first Thursday of every month because of the COVID-19 mandates. For more information call (843) 496-9694 or (803) 397-1859.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will temporarily suspend their free low impact aerobic class because of the COVID-19 mandates. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
Learn the Signs of Addiction
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Reunion Postponed
The Easler Family Reunion will be postponed until further notice. If you have any questions, please call Jean E. Brown at (843) 372-1638 or Rose Easler at (843) 426-2470.
Black River Cleanup
Kingstree Lions, Black River Beauties, S.C. Waterfowl Association, Black Scenic River Advisory Council and other volunteers will sponsor the fifth annual Kingstree Lions Club Black River Cleanup on Saturday, May 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the Gilland Park, 698 Singleton Ave., Kingstree, please bring your kayaks, canoes, johnboats, trucks, and trailers. Food and refreshments will be served after the cleanup. For more information, please email Dr. Louis Drucker at dmdranch@ftc-i.net or him at (843) 382-7260.