Whenever we hear, the Speaker of the House, our minds are directed towards politics. For over two hundred years now, the person in this position has presided over the United States House of Representatives. This person is the majority political party representative who makes sure parliamentary procedures are in order. If the president is no longer able to serve the position, the vice-president assumes the position. If the vice-president fails to serve as president then the speaker of the House becomes president. The speaker of the house is a very powerful position in congress. This explains perhaps why the insurrectioners wanted Nancy Pelosi eliminated. Representative Pelosi is the first women to have held the position and has served several terms as Speaker of the House. Each state also have a speaker of the house position.
It is virtually impossible to hold and organized setting without a person tasked with keeping the peace. Every governmental, civic, social, theological setting will have a person in place to preside and or keep the peace. For those who played organized sports, a captain is named. For those in the military, ranking officers are in place. For those who are in a family unit, parent/s are in the house. For those who are associated with a place of worship, a worship leader is selected and installed. Can you imagine a house without a parent or parents? The children would have a mouth full of cavities, the dishes would all be in the sink, the utilities would be off and on, and the house would be falling apart. We don’t always agree with parents as children but thank God for them! Based on the given situation, parents take turns assuming the lead. Ultimately however, the man is generally expected to take the final position as speaker of the house.
People often get offended with the following passage, women in particular. Ephesians 5:22-24 Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the saviour of the body. Therefore as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in every thing.
Submission here is not to imply that the wife is a lesser spouse. It is however the wife demonstrating their obedience to Christ, blocking outside influences, assisting and enabling the husband to be the speaker of the house. I realize that this article may cause some discussion around the dinner table this evening. Problem exists when there are too many speakers of the house in an organization. There are times when we lead and there are time when we follow. Problems exists when we confuses the two.
If you are the speaker of the house, lead by great examples at all times. And when you vacate that office make sure that you leave a legacy behind that you are overwhelmingly pleased with. No one should come behind you and have to spend the first few years cleaning up the mess you left behind. Remember, your position as the speaker of the house is a termed position. You will not hold that position for ever, so make the very best of it. You may not have campaigned for it but the microphone was dropped in your lap to maintain the peace and lead with dignity.
1 Timothy 2:1-3. I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
We can speak with authority without yelling!
