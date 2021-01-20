The new year has begun and many of us have made resolutions or set goals for changes we would like to see in our lives. However, as the years pass, it is easier to become bound by habits and tradition – to get in a rut. The apostle Paul challenged the Christians at Corinth to “Examine yourselves…Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you…?” (II Corinthians 13:5) His words apply to today’s Christians also.
Self examination is difficult because of the human tendency to be on the defensive. But, as children of God, we know that our Heavenly Father already knows us and desires what is best for our lives. He has promised forgiveness for our sins and the strength for victorious living. His Spirit in us enables us to let go of the past and to press on toward His purpose for us, to be like Him.
Our Lord Jesus Christ has said to us, “You must go on growing in me and I will grow in you. For just as the branch cannot bear any fruit unless it shares the life of the vine, so you can produce nothing unless you go on growing in me. I am the vine itself; you are the branches. It is the man who shares my life and whose life I share who proves fruitful. For the plain fact is that apart from me you can do nothing at all.” (John 15:4-5 Phillips’ translation)
In THE WORKBOOK ON BECOMING ALIVE IN CHRIST, Maxie Dunham says, “The astonishing fact is that Christians are to be alive in Christ. This reality follows: THE PRESENCE OF GOD IN JESUS CHRIST IS TO BE EXPERIENCED NOT ONLY ON OCCASION, BUT THE INDWELLING CHRIST IS TO BECOME THE SHAPING POWER OF OUR LIVES.” (p. 23)
“Hast Thou not bid us love Thee, God and King?
All, all Thine own, soul, heart, and strength, and mind;
I see Thy cross -- there teach my heart to cling:
O let me seek Thee, O let me find!”
-George Croly