To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, PalmettoPride is coordinating efforts for a statewide cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2020. Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The event will take place April 20 – 25.
The goal is to have litter pickup events in every county.
The team is currently working to identify county leaders and team leaders to make this goal a reality. Earth Day serves as a day of action to most and a yearly reminder of our environmental impact. Volunteers who are interested in participating can host their own pickup or join another group in their county.
Litter pickup events are a great way to build relationships among families, neighbors, employees and elected officials. This is an inexpensive way to protect and restore neighborhoods from the negative impacts litter can influence including quality of life and community safety.
Contact PalmettoPride to identify a county coordinator near you or to be a group leader. Supplies will be provided. For more information visit info@palmettopride.org or contact 877-725-6034