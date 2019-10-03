Shirley Hanna
Mrs. Shirley Ferguson Hanna, 92, widow of William Doward Hanna, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Kingstree Memorial Gardens, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanna was born in Carlisle, England, the daughter of the late Robert Hewitt and Eleanor Hodgson Ferguson. She attended school in England and was a Customer Control Manager for Colonial Rubber. She was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church. Two brothers, Robert H. Ferguson and Joseph D. Ferguson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three children, Deborah G. Hanna of Effingham; Donna F. Hanna of Myrtle Beach; and D. Carlisle Hanna (Mary) of Greeleyville; one brother, John Cameron Ferguson (Caroline) of Cambridgeshire, England; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be sent to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet St., Kingstree, SC 29556 or Agape Hospice, 5 South Mill Street, Manning, SC 29102.
James Epps, Jr.
James “Jim” Carradine Epps, Jr., 98, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 27, 2019, at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. Burial, directed by Thompson Funeral Home, followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Epps was born January 18, 1921, the son of the late James Carradine and Mabel Bochman Epps of Kingstree. He grew up in Kingstree and graduated from Clemson Agricultural College, class of 1942. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served his country faithfully, earning two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and a Bronze Star. Upon returning home from World War II, he married the late Frances Shellhouse Epps. He was a loyal Clemson fan and was an IPTAY member for seventy-seven continuous years. He retired from Clemson University as a Livestock and Poultry Health Officer having worked at Sandhills Clemson Extension for 34 years. Two sons-in-law, Bobby Morris and Ronnie Chapman, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three daughters and son-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Morris, Libby Chapman, and Diane Green (Woody); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Annie Johnson
Annie Barfield Johnson, 85, widow of Laurie Gary Johnson, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at MUSC Florence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Union Presbyterian Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the church cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was born July 30, 1934, in Lane, the daughter of the late Henry and Leila Harington Barfield. She was a schoolteacher for 34 years, having taught at Lane Elementary, Greeleyville, St. Mark Elementary, and D.P. Cooper. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, and was involved in WIC at the church.
Survivors are: five sons, Gary Johnson (Tecey) of Columbia; Wayne Johnson (Debbie) of Manning; and Jimmy “J.J.” Johnson (Susan), Ronnie Johnson (Gayle), and Dennis Johnson (Pam), all of Salters; one brother, Charlie Barfield of Charleston; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 100 West Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Rosa Pringle
Mrs. Rosa Mae “Red” Pringle, 66, of Kingstree, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at the MUSC-Health Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams, were held Monday, September 23, 2019, at Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Mrs. Pringle was born August 13, 1953, the daughter of the late James Wilson and Lottie Mae Battle McCullough. She was also lovingly known as the daughter of the late Calvin Junior McCullough who helped raise her. She grew up in Williamsburg County and attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. She attended Bethel AME Church, now known as Greater Bethel AME Church. She moved to Spring Valley, New York, where she worked as a nursing assistant for Hillcrest Nursing Home in Spring Valley for over 15 years. While in New York with solid work history, she worked as a production operator in West Nyack, New York, until she relocated to Ridgeville. She was married to the late Serges “Sugar” Pringle, Jr. A son, Vernon Leroy Battle, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three stepchildren, Selena Pringle of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Kelley Gaddist of Summerville; and Amanda Kimp of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; two sisters, Phyllis McCullough of Kingstree; and Shanda Maria McCullough of New York, New York; one step-brother, Tracy Scott of Crotal, New York; 10 step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Sammie McFadden
Funeral services for Sammie James “Slang” McFadden, conducted by Bishop K. L. Gibbson, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Jordan Chapel Freewill Baptist Church of Olanta. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Jordan Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery of Olanta.
Mr. McFadden, 57, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Carolina Hospital of Florence. He was born September 17, 1962, in Virginia. He was married to the late Cindy McLeod McFadden. His father, Sammie McFadden, preceded him in death. He attended the public school of Olanta. He was employed by Jim’s IGA in Olanta for many of years. He attended Jordan Chapel F.W.B. Church of Olanta.
Survivors are: his mother, Jessie Bell Wilson (Aaron) of Olanta; two sons, Minister Rick James McLeod and Christopher McFadden, both of Olanta; one daughter, Lemonica McLeod of Olanta; two brothers, the Rev. James McFadden and George McFadden (Gladys), both of Olanta; one sister, Jessie Mae Blair (Lawrence) of Olanta; his mother-in-law, Annie Burgess; and two grandsons.
Robert Felder
Funeral services for Robert Wayne “Wallace” Felder, conducted by the Rev. Herbert Godwin, were held Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Word of God Outreach Ministries of Scranton. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Spring Bank Cemetery of Hebron.
Mr. Felder died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born July 25, 1963, in Florence County, the son of the late Idelia Felder and Raleigh Felder. He attended the public schools of Florence County and Clarendon County. He was a member of McCutheon Tabernacle, where he sang on the choir. He was married to Mrs. Janice Felder. He was vey good at home improvement. A brother, Raleigh Felder, Jr., preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Shareka Atkinson (Marion) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Precious Felder (Laquan) of Florence; and Miracle Felder of Lake City; five sons, Jermain Ham, Brandon Felder, Robert Ham, and Ajhon McCullum, all of Florence; and Robert Wayne Felder of Lake City; three stepchildren, Jenica McMillian, Corey McMillian and Tafarie McMillian; six siblings, Lottie B. Frierson (Edward) and Linda Ann Wilson (James), both of Scranton; Barbara J. Felder of Coward; Pastor Lora Ann Morris of Cades; and Evangelist Willia D. Orange (Sammie) and Idella Eaddy (Legrand); and eight grandchildren.
Irene Pressley
Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Gibson Pressley, conducted by the Rev. Jarrett Washington and the Rev. Dr. Sandy Drayton, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Hopewell AME Church of Hemingway. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John AME Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. Pressley died Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born March 27, 1955, the daughter of Guster Gibson and the late Ella Mae Gibson. She graduated from St. Mark High School Class of 1973. She was a member of St. John AME Church. She was known as a prayer warrior. She was the president of the Missionary Board at St. John AME Church for eight years. She was a member of the adult and gospel choirs. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer. She loved having praise and worship service at the Kingstree Nursing Home. She was the founder of the Meals on Wheels in the community. She also enjoyed counseling young women. She worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service of Andrews, where she served for over 20 years. She was known as being “The Mother” at the United States Postal Service by her co-workers.
Survivors, in addition to her father of Andrews, are: her husband, Othell “Sonny” Pressley of Andrews; five children, Rodney Gibson (Tameka) of Marietta, Georgia; Desmond Pressley (Ashley) and Lindsey Waterman (Leroy) of Columbia; and Kenneth Nesmith and Marshall Nesmith (Ingrid) of Greenville; seven siblings, Elisha Hubbard (Ralph), Lorine Gibson, Cassandra G. Coleman and Roy Lavern Gibson, all of Andrews; Wally Gibson of Nesmith; Gloria Bateman, Sr. (Frank) of Georgetown; and Vernell Oats (Clarence) of Wilmington, Delaware;17 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Terry Keels
Terry Lambrusco “Tennessee” Keels, 33, formerly of Kingstree, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his residence in Greenville.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Standy McCrea, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the North Kingstree Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the McGill Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mr. Keels was born November 7, 1985, in Kingstree, the son of Terry Pressley and the late Villisha Harvin Bradley. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and attended Kingstree Senior High School. He was a member of the North Kingstree Baptist Church in Kingstree, where he served on the youth choir. While living in Greenville, he attended Greater Faith Outreach Ministries. He was married to the former Patrice Spivey.
Survivors, in addition to his father of Florence, are: two sons, Nyjula Nyterrian K’von Keels and Nyterrious Malachi Keels, both of Myrtle Beach; two step-daughters, Kageyonah Brown-Spivey and Kan’esha Brown-Spivey, both of Myrtle Beach; two sisters, Eletta Harvin Tisdale (Ronnie) of Myrtle Beach; and Janetta Quintella Bradley of Kingstree; and his maternal grandmother, Ida Mae Keels of Kingstree.
Mark McCrea
Mark Anthony “Rhalo,” “Rock,” or “Pooch” McCrea, 46, of Kingstree, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Prisma Health Richland Hospital of Columbia.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Williamsburg County Recovery Center of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. McCrea was born May 11, 1973, in Kingstree, the son of Celestine McCrea and the late Rev. Matthew Brunson. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a 1991 graduate of Kingstree Senior High School. He was an active member of the Prospect Lodge #404. He enjoyed repairing computers and other electronic devices.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: one son, Tyler Dorsey McCrea of the home; his grandmother, Hazel McCrea of Kingstree; six siblings, Kecia Brunson and Markell Brunson, both of Columbia; Sheila Shaw and Joanne Issac, both of Andrews; Michael Brunson of North Carolina; and Artis Brunson of Atlanta, Georgia; his step-mother, Virginia Samuel Brunson of Columbia; and five cousins, like siblings, Teressa Boston (Steven) of Florence; Charles McCrea and Samuel Maurice McCrea (Tasha), both of Columbia; Melanie Shenia Chandler (Curtis) of Kingstree; and Deshawn McCrea of Rochester, New York.