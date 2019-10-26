In a first-of-its-kind in Williamsburg County, the Williamsburg Technical College pursued and received a grant to help fund 200 book kits for area residents to participate in the “One Book, One College, One Community” activity.
The activity’s kick-off event is Tuesday, Oct. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. in the school’s library. Two hundred book kits, including the book to be read by the community “The Book Thief,” will be handed out. A Scavenger Hunt around campus, with prizes, is also part of the kick-off, said Dr. Brandolyn Love, librarian at WTC, and one of the many helping organize the reading event.
The idea is that at least 200 people across Williamsburg County will be reading the book, by author Markus Zusak, and attending discussion events. The event is open to the general public, Love said.
Participants register and receive their packets in the library’s conference room. For information about the event, call Dr. Brandolyn Love at 843-355-9486.