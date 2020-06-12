Keep America Beautiful® recently announced the annual Great American Cleanup® is resuming and will run through Oct. 18.
The Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program in its 22nd year, normally runs during the spring months (March 19-June 20). This year, the program was suspended because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as government and public health officials called
on the public to avoid large gatherings and events to avoid the spread of the virus.
Since the intensity of an outbreak may differ according to geographic location, local health officials should be relied upon to issue guidance specific to their community as volunteer health and safety is our No. 1 priority.
Volunteers are being asked to register if they wish to be contacted as individual events are rescheduled in their area. To sign up, visit
https://volunteer.kab.org/ volunteer-sign-up.
National Sponsors for the 2020 Great American Cleanup include: Altria, Better NaturedTM, Diageo, Dow, The Glad Products Company, Igloo®, Niagara Bottling, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company.
For those of you not feeling comfortable volunteering for a group activity or seeking an alternative to an actual cleanup in places that are not
yet deemed safe, you can participate in the Great American Cleanup Virtual Experience, a “virtual park” that one can interact with and beautify. As participants earn points through completing online activities, walking, or fund- raising, the virtual park will be cleaned and beautified. Ultimately, participants will help identify where a Keep America Beautiful community beautification project will take place when the fundraising target is reached.
Keep America Beautiful recognizes the value of investing in local communities. It’s an integral aspect of our philosophy.
The organization is the nation’s leading community improvement organization. Staff work with 600+ local affiliates and more than 2.3 million volunteers annually across the country to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify public spaces.
Donations to Keep America Beautiful helps fund:
• The development of new, local affiliates across the country.
• National educational programs focused on ending littering, improving recycling, and beautifying communities.
• Mission-based grant opportunities for local affiliates, nonprofits, and govern- mental organizations.
• Annual tools and supplies for more than half a million of volunteers.