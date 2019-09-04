Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Clothes Giveaway
Kingstree Church of Christ, 1288 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, will have a clothes giveaway on Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., please bring a bag.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of September. The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month.
Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Felician Learning Center
Registrations for the free Felician Learning Center, 906 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, are in progress. Help with homework, computer classes, science, arts, 4-H are provided as a “learning” program not a daycare. There are new dates and new times:
Tuesdays for grades third, fourth, and fifth from 2:50 p.m.to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays and Thursdays for kindergarten, first, and second from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Spaces are limited and registrations are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1000 Thorne Avenue.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
Homecoming
Mt. Moriah Holiness Church, 400 Greenlee St., Kingstree, will have homecoming from September 19 to September 22.
Thursday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. Suffragan-Bishop Elect Joseph A. Woods, Sr.
Friday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. Bishop Charles Davis
Saturday, September 21, at 6 p.m. Minister Marcus Kennedy
Sunday, September 22, at 11:30 a.m. Bishop M. Capers
The pastor is Suffragan-Bishop Elect Joseph A. Woods, Sr.
Anniversary
Winky’s Task Force Cancer Support Group will celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at the St. Mark Believers Holiness Church. The theme will be “A Time for Healing.” The guest speaker will be National Evangelist Dr. Lue Salters, pastor or New Birth Christian Fellowship Center. The church is located at 301 Delanor St., Lake City. The pastor is Bishop Dr. Linwood Cooper.
Free Sandwiches
It’s back! Pastor Janet McCrea (Brown) and the Shekinah Temple family will be giving away free fish sandwiches on Saturday, September 14, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the American Legion, 416 Ashton Ave., Kingstree.
Seminar
St. Michael Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Empowerment Seminar will be held Saturday, September 14, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 2612 Corner Rd., New Zion. The pastor is the Rev. Phillip Boyd.
Revival
Hebron Independent Church will host its fall revival from Sunday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 18. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m. and the evening services will begin at 7 p.m. The Rev. Bobby Floyd, pastor of Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, will be the guest preacher. Hebron Independent Church is located at 1424 Hebron Road, Cades, two south of Hebron Crossroads. All are invited to attend these services. For more information call Pastor David Boos at (843) 373-8746.
Anniversary
The St. James AME Gospel Choir will celebrate its 36th choir anniversary on Sunday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m. The church is located at 6708 Santee Rd., Lane. The pastor is the Rev. Gilbert DeKine.