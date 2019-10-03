Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Clothes Giveaway
Kingstree Church of Christ, 1288 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, will have a clothes giveaway on Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., please bring a bag.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of October.
October 12 - The Impossibilities of God; Part II: The Jaw Bone of an Ass
October 19 - Food bank and movie
October 26 - The Impossibilities of God; Part III: 300 vs 135,000
The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month. Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Felician Learning Center
Registrations for the free Felician Learning Center, 906 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, are in progress. Help with homework, computer classes, science, arts, 4-H are provided as a “learning” program not a daycare. There are new dates and new times:
Tuesdays for grades third, fourth, and fifth from 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays and Thurs-days for kindergarten, first, and second from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Spaces are limited and registrations are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1000 Thorne Avenue.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
Fall Revival
The Union Missionary Baptist Church Family along with their pastor, the Rev. Isaac Johnson cordially invite you to their annual fall revival beginning from Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9. Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. The Rev. Justin Gamble, the pastor of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Georgetown, will be the revivalist for Tuesday, October 8. The Rev. Eddie Gamble, the pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of the Dunbar Community of Georgetown, will be the revivalist for Wednesday, October 9. The church is located at 216 Union Church Road, Salters.
Singing
You are cordially invited to a gospel singing program, which will be held Sunday, October 13, at 4 p.m. The program will be held at Mt. Zion AME Church and will be sponsored by “The Boys of the Cross” gospel singers of Andrews.