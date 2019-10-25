Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Clothes Giveaway
Kingstree Church of Christ, 1288 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, will have a clothes giveaway on Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., please bring a bag.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of October.
The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month.
Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Felician Learning Center
Registrations for the free Felician Learning Center, 906 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, are in progress. Help with homework, computer classes, science, arts, 4-H are provided as a “learning” program not a daycare. There are new dates and new times:
Tuesdays for grades third, fourth, and fifth from 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays and Thurs-days for kindergarten, first, and second from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Spaces are limited and registrations are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1000 Thorne Avenue.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
Pastoral Anniversary
The St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Aide Committee invite you to the eighth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Levi Jenkins and First Lady Barbara Jenkins on Sunday, November 3, at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. D.L. Grant, Sr., Moderator of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist and Educational Association of Andrews. The church is located at 977 Cow Head Rd., Hemingway.
SaveOne
Pastor Bruce Jones of the Black River FWB Church of Andrews and his wife, Joane Jones, recently started a SaveOne chapter at the church to help women, men, and other family members in the community and the surrounding area heal from the devastating effects of abortion. For more information call or text Joane at (843) 992-5124 or Bruce at (843) 992-5109, email and Website, bjasjones@aol.com and saveone.org/chapters/381.
Fall Revival
Come join Siloam Missionary Baptist Church as they celebrate a three night revival from Tuesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 7, at 7 p.m. The revivalist will be the Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble, pastor of New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Florence. Siloam Missionary Baptist Church is located at 200 Madison Ave., Kingstree. The Rev. Terry B. Law, Sr. is the pastor.
Baby Contest
St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church “Church School” will present a Baby Contest on Sunday, November 3, at 4 p.m. at 597 Council Rd., Salters. The special guest speaker will be the Rev. Lewis Morant, Jr., the pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Nesmith. The pastor is the Rev. Charles B. Johnson.
Prayer Breakfast
St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church Pastors Aide will present “Changing Lives Through Prayer” Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, November 9, at 9 a.m. at 597 Council Rd., Salters. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Althelia Wilson of the Macedonia Baptist Church of Salters. Donation is $10. The pastor is the Rev. Charles B. Johnson.