Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Clothes Giveaway
Kingstree Church of Christ, 1288 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, will have a clothes giveaway on Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., please bring a bag.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of August.
August 3, August 10, and August 24 - Teachings
August 17 - Food bank and movie
August 31 - Tomlinson High School Class of 1969 Reunion Brunch
The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month. Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
Family and Friends Day
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Rd., Lake City, will have Family and Friends Day on September 1, at 10 a.m. The theme will be Seeking A More Excellent Way: A Future with Hope. The Rev. Joyce M. Timmons is the pastor.
Pastor’s Anniversary
The members of Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 East Main Street, Lake City, will celebrate their pastor, the Rev. Reginald Elmore’s third Pastor’s Anniversary on August 4. The Rev. Christopher F. Scott, the pastor of Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church of Piedmont, will be the speaker at 10 a.m. The Rev. Nathaniel F. Wilson of New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Lake City will be the speaker at 4 p.m.
Pastor’s Anniversary
The members of St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church of Salters will be honoring Pastor Charles B. Johnson and First Lady Andrea D. Johnson’s fourth pastoral anniversary from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.
Friday, August 9, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Justin Gamble of Mt. Olive MBC of Oatland at 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 10, a banquet will be held at the Kennedy Center, 241 Gourdin St., Greeleyville, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Moderator Rev. Dr. Hermon Gibson, Jr. of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and Ranzie Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Sunday, August 11, a commencement service will be held at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Willie Walker of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Latta.
The church is located at 597 Council Rd., Salters.
Tribute
On Sunday, August 4, at 3 p.m. Pastor Antonio Green and the Providence AME Church Family will pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Mother Janie G. Spry. We cordially invite you to our worship service as we honor God for the blessing of Mother Spry’s wisdom, guidance, talents, and love. Mother Spry made valued contributions to her church and surrounding communities. The theme, “A Lasting Legacy,” appropriately describes the impact she made on so many lives in the Clarendon and Williamsburg County communities. We extend a special invitation to Mother Spry’s family, friends, and former students. The messenger for this occasion will be the Rev. John Henry Kennedy, associate pastor of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Salters.
Pastoral Appreciation
Beulah AME Church announces Pastoral Apprecia-tion Service for the Rev. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis, Jr. on Sunday, August 11, at 3:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Stanley Rivers of Williams Chapel AME Church of Orangeburg. The church is located at 2272 Sumter Hwy. 527, Kingstree.
Program
United Methodist Women’s Day Program will be held on Sunday, August 11, at 10 a.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Rd., Lake City. The theme will be Sisterhood of Grace. The Rev. Joyce M. Timmons is the pastor.
Family and Friends Day
Mega Force for Jesus Outreach Ministries, 3147 N. Williamsburg County Hwy., Cades, will have Friends & Family Day on Sunday, September 1, with Sunday school at 8:20 a.m. and worship service at 9 a.m. The guest pro-claimer will be Elder Spencer Gaither of the Florence Chapter Ministries of Florence. Apostle Elect Bishop J. D. Graham is the pastor.
Back to School Festival
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Rd., Lake City, will have a Back to School Festival on July 31, at 6 p.m. The pastor is the Rev. Joyce M. Timmons.