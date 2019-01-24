Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of January. January 26 - What’s The Problem Part III The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month. Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Valentine Banquet
Greater St. John AME Church will present the Matters of the Heart Valentine Banquet on Friday, February 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the J. Miller Family Entertainment Center. The attire is red and black. Ticket prices are $20 adults and $10 for children. For more information call Mamie Brockington at (843) 630-0733 or Josephine Jackson at (843) 372-3825.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
Performance
God’s Trombone James Weldon Johnson encore performance will be held Saturday, February 16, at 6 p.m. at the Alex Chatman Complex. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Rev. Charles Johnson at (843) 325-3064 or Andrea Johnson at (843) 325-3487.
Concert
Calling all voices and alldenominations, on Saturday, February 23, beginning at 12 p.m. the Miracle Temple Bible Center will host a “Living Color” concert, featuring voices and musicians from churches throughout the county. The first rehearsal will be Thursday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 400 N. Academy Street in Kingstree. During the concert, other choirs/groups and vendors will be onsite. If you are interested in joining the choir, or having your group/choir perform or being a vendor, please contact Sharvis Graham, (843) 356-1844, or Dr. J. Omar Montgomery, (843) 356-6016, or you can send your request to mtbcministriesinc@yahoo.com. There is no fee to attend the concert.
Clothes Giveaway
Kingstree Church of Christ, 1288 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, will have a clothes giveway on Saturday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., please bring a bag.
Family Portrait Days
Mt. Zion AME Church in the Bloomingvale Community of Andrews will be having Family Portrait Days on Friday, February 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact Sister Silverteen Mitchum at (843) 382-5918 or (843) 601-4727 to schedule your appointment. Portraits done by Life Touch Professional Photography. The Rev. Sandra Ladson is the pastor.
Leadership Class
Come join Pastor Janet McCrea and the Shekinah Temple family for our Leadership Class on Saturday, February 2, at 12 p.m. Our infuser for this class will be Pastor Robert Roundtree from Miracle Temple Family Fellowship of Lake View. The church is located at 5529 US Highway 521 (Andrews Highway), Salters.