Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of January.
January 18 - Movie and food bank and recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday
January 25 - “Another Big Saturday at the Ark” with 75+ items giveaway
The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month. Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
SaveOne
Pastor Bruce Jones of the Black River FWB Church of Andrews and his wife, Joane Jones, recently started a SaveOne chapter at the church to help women, men, and other family members in the community and the surrounding area heal from the devastating effects of abortion. For more information call or text Joane at (843) 992-5124 or Bruce at (843) 992-5109, email and Website, bjasjones@aol.com and saveone.org/chapters/381.
Community Soup Kitchen
Greater Bethel AME Church, 308 W. Main St., Kingstree, invites you to have a bowl of soup and cornbread/sandwich on Tuesday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dine-in and carry-out are available. You can also pick-up and deliver to the elderly, sick and shut-in or those less fortunate in the community.
Valentine’s Banquet
Greater Saint John AME Church will have its Valentine’s Banquet on February 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the J. Miller Family Entertainment Center, 2919 U.S. Hwy. 521, Andrews. For more information call Josephine Mouzon at (843) 499-0089 or Sandra Cave at (843) 387-5291.
Accepting CSFP Applications
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a nutrition program that offers free monthly nutrition information and nutritious foods, will be accepting Commodity Box Applications at St. John Community Food Ministry on the third Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a monthly box of food for seniors (60 years or older) that includes shelf stable food as well as a large piece of cheese. St. John Baptist Church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. For more information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
Seminar and Clinic
The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will have a free educational seminar and clinic for the MLK Day of Education and Service on Monday, January 20, at 12 p.m. at the Greater St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1297 Old Georgetown Rd., Hemingway. The pastor is Arthur W. Ford. For more information call Harmon Cooper, Jr., coordinator for the program at (843) 558-5502. The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation is located at 1535 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Suite D.,Charleston. For questions, call the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation at (843) 745-7055 or email www.heirsproperty.org. Heirs’ Property Clinics are funded by the Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation, SC Bar Foundation, USDA/SC Natural Resources Conservation Service, and US Endowment for Forestry & Communities.
Celebration
St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, 597 Council Rd., Salters, will have its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on January 19, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Honorable Senator Ronnie Sabb, District #32. The pastor is the Rev. Charles B. Johnson.
Worship Service
Bethel United Methodist Church, 6149 Marshall Hwy., will be celebrating its Annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, January 26, at 10 a.m. This service follows a week of praying for Christian Unity and Interreligious Concerns. Minister Toiya Gardner Warthen, daughter of Gloria and the late Kenneth Gardner, will be our guest speaker addressing the theme “They Show Us Unusual Kindness (Acts 28:2). We are extending a warm invitation to you, your family and friends to join us in worship.