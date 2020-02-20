Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with Praise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark announces the following events for the month of February. The teaching series will be Seek and Ye Shall Find.
February 29 - Black Future Forum
The Ark will be giving away donations from Walmart 360 every Saturday except on the third Saturday of the month. Please join Teachings From The Ark every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for our teleconference Bible Study. The toll free number is 1-800-406-8640 and the code is 300. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
SaveOne
Pastor Bruce Jones of the Black River FWB Church of Andrews and his wife, Joane Jones, recently started a SaveOne chapter at the church to help women, men, and other family members in the community and the surrounding area heal from the devastating effects of abortion. For more information call or text Joane at (843) 992-5124 or Bruce at (843) 992-5109, email and Website, bjasjones@aol.com and saveone.org/chapters/381.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
Women Empowerment Seminar
A Women Empowerment Seminar will be held Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., presented by Deaconess Martha Brockington of St. Michael Baptist Church. Men are welcome. Helen Dimery of Dimery & Rogers Funeral Home of Kingstree will present an empowerment session on pre-planning, grief and healing and community and family awareness. For more information please call (843) 564-7330 or email stmichael@ftc-i.net.St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2612 Corner Road in New Zion, where the pastor is the Rev. Philip Boyd.
Women’s Conference
St. Michael Baptist Missionary Church Women’s Ministry Second Annual Women’s Conference will be held Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. entitled, “Breathe.” Women’s conference speaker will be Prophetess Cheryl Beaufort of Fresh Fire Christian of Manning. The church is located at 2612 Corner Road, New Zion. The pastor is the Rev. Phillip Boyd. Contact for any question or information (843) 564-7330 or email stmichael@ftc-i.net.
Accepting CSFP Applications
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a nutrition program that offers free monthly nutrition information and nutritious foods, will be accepting Commodity Box Applications at St. John Community Food Ministry on the third Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a monthly box of food for seniors (60 years or older) that includes shelf stable food as well as a large piece of cheese. St. John Baptist Church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. For more information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Church Anniversary
Shekinah Temple will be celebrating its ninth church anniversary from February 27 to March 1. Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m. the speaker will be Pastor Wilbur Fulton. Friday, February 28, at 7 p.m. the speaker will be Elder Louvenia Carter, and Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m. the speaker will be Pastor Herbert Godwin. The church is located at 5529 US Hwy. 521, Andrews Hwy.) Salters. The pastor is Prophetess Janet L. McCrea-Brown.
Dedication Ceremony
The dedication ceremony of St. Andrews AME Church, 108 Beech St., Andrews, will be held Saturday, March 21. The pastor is the Rev. Virgil Hammett. The ceremony will be presided by Bishop Green at 10 a.m. For more information, please call the church.
Program
The St. Stephen Baptist Church Male Chorus will celebrate its 24th Male Chorus Anniversary on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. Some attending groups will be The McClary singers, Savannah Grove Male Chorus, New Zion Male Chorus, along with many more. Deacon Myers will be the emcee for this great occasion. The pastor is the Rev. Francis Mitchell, Jr. The church is located at 3690 Williamsburg County Hwy., Cades.
Church Anniversary
Greater Saint John African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its 61st church anniversary on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Elsa Syndab of Dickerson AME Church of Georgetown. The pastor is the Rev. Gloretia Spann. The church is located at 108 Trio Rd., Andrews. For more information please contact Beverly Bennett James at (843) 344-1015.
Shoe Size Program
The Men of Wilson Chapel First Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor their third annual “Shoe Size Program” on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 1360 I.M. Graham Rd., Kingstree. The pastor is the Rev. Christopher Dozier.