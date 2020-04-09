Food Distribution
Distribute USDA Food to elderly and needy families at St. John Baptist Church every third Thursday of each month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388 or (843) 426-2888. The church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Food Pantry
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2011 Dunbar Rd., Georgetown, will giveaway food products every month on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call (843) 387-5353 or (843) 426-5172 for more information. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Worship Services
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Swamp invites you to come worship with us. Following services will be held every first and third Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday school, worship services 11:15 a.m. and second and fourth Sunday, Sunday school 8:30 a.m., and worship services 9:30 a.m.
Services
True Holiness Church of Deliverance #1, 1185 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree, invites everyone to join us in our weekly services. Services are every Sunday at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. Week night services are every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. withPraise and Worship on 1st and 3rd and Bible Study every 2nd and 4th. Elder Bernard L. Giles is the pastor and Apostle James A. Pratt is the Overseer.
Assistance
Through The Storm Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a transitional shelter for males. The organization is located behind the Kingstree Church of Christ, 1286 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree. For more information call (843) 372-0614.
Teachings from The Ark
Teachings From The Ark pursuant to Governor Henry McMasters’ order will be closed until further notice. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Outreach Services
The Felician Center offers a food pantry on Tuesdays, a Clothing Closet and free health screenings (during the school year) on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is located at 1000 Thorne Avenue, Kingstree.
SaveOne
Pastor Bruce Jones of the Black River FWB Church of Andrews and his wife, Joane Jones, recently started a SaveOne chapter at the church to help women, men, and other family members in the community and the surrounding area heal from the devastating effects of abortion. For more information call or text Joane at (843) 992-5124 or Bruce at (843) 992-5109, email and Website, bjasjones@aol.com and saveone.org/chapters/381.
Skit Booking
You may book Breaking the Silence, a criminal domestic violence skit, by contacting The Total Woman (TTW) of Good Shepherd Outreach Ministries of Sumter at (803) 775-0171 or emailing info@joandhampton.com or JoanDHampton.com.
CSFP Applications
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a nutrition program that offers free monthly nutrition information and nutritious foods, will be accepting Commodity Box Applications at St. John Community Food Ministry on the third Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a monthly box of food for seniors (60 years or older) that includes shelf stable food as well as a large piece of cheese. St. John Baptist Church is located at 2468 Easler Hwy., Greeleyville. For more information call Lula Mack at (843) 382-8388. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Revival
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church family will be sponsoring one night revival (Joy Night) every last Friday night of each month, on Friday night, March 27, at 7 p.m. The revivalist for the month of March was the Rev. Olin Dukes of the Laura Swamp Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. The church is located at 3588 Santee Rd., Andrews, in the Suttons Community of Lane. The Rev. Charles McCrea is the pastor.