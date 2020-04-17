April 18 is National Lineworker Appreciation Day – a day set aside each year to honor the men and women who dedicate themselves to the often hazardous work of keeping the lights on. But this year, Duke Energy lineworkers are sharing the spotlight with all essential workers who are keeping the nation safe and functioning during the pandemic.
“I’ve been awestruck by the selfless acts of everyday heroes – from the health care workers fighting the virus on the front lines, to store clerks stocking the shelves with food, to concerned citizens delivering groceries to elderly neighbors,” said Harry Sideris, senior vice president of Duke Energy customer experience and services. “We are all united in the midst of this uncertainty, and we find ourselves – as we often do in crises – on the front lines doing the necessary work to keep things running. We’re especially proud of our lineworkers for keeping the lights on for the essential facilities, homes and businesses that depend on us during such an important time in our nation.”
As part of the shared recognition, the company is encouraging its customers and communities to turn on front lights on April 18 at 9 p.m. for its “Front lights for Front-Line Workers” initiative to recognize all front-line heroes.
Those who wish to participate are encouraged to use the hashtags #FrontLights4FrontLineWorkers and #ThankALineman on social media.