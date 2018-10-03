Latest News

Shooting on Pine Street under investigation

Shooting on Pine Street under investigation

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a September 24, shooting. According to a press release issued by Lt. Daryel Moyd, deputes arrived on Pine Stree…

AARP State President visits local chapter

AARP State President visits local chapter

On September 26, one of the largest AARP chapters hosted the organization’s state president. Williamsburg County Chapter AARP #5360 enjoyed a presentation by Emma McGraw Myers. The 60 plus mem…

County celebrates new EMS ambulances

County celebrates new EMS ambulances

Thanks to the one-cent sales tax, Williamsburg County’s emergency medical vehicles have been updated. Five new units were on display outside of Williamsburg County Council Chambers during a Se…

More Williamsburg County News

This Week's Circulars



Community News

Unity is beautiful but very rare indeed

Unity is beautiful but very rare indeed

Have you noticed lately that conflict and disagreement are more abundant than unity? Though the average person would give peace as the answer to what they would like to have more of, we are bo…

God is faithful and just to forgive

God is faithful and just to forgive

Repentance is a common theme throughout the Old and New Testaments. Isaiah 55:7 declares, “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return to the Lord.…

Opinion

Last channel on TV and political correctness

Last channel on TV and political correctness

My mother took me to a barber that told me Bible stories while he cut my hair. He told some exciting tales and I didn’t mind having to go to the barbershop. One day he was telling me about Ada…

Looking for a rotten door

Looking for a rotten door

For years I’ve been compiling a series of photographs titled “The backdoor; an unpleasant view of the decay of a small city.” The photos depict the aging character of Kingstree as time takes i…

Tired of that story

Tired of that story

When I was a freshman in college, a professor gave us an assignment the first week of class. We were to pick a book from a list he gave us and read the book and write a report within three wee…

Friends2Follow


Follow Us